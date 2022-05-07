Jerry Rivera sang four to a fan: “Get out of my concert”! | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

Jerry Rivera brought out the explosive character that they say he has always had and, tired of the impertinence of a fanatic, ordered him to vacate the room where he was offering a concert. The assistant to the presentation of the Puerto Rican salsero was making a scandal and disturbing the rest of those present.

The man complained, at the top of his voice, about the audio problems that prevented Rivera’s voice from being heard clearly. However, the way of complaining about him not only annoyed the rest of those present, because the artist also reacted to the grotesque way in which the spectator complained and surprisingly put him in his place, rather he invited him to evict him.





Rivera could not stand the furious character’s behavior and stopped the concert to complain: “What I need is that you, mainly, stop giving instructions, there are technical problems. You, the tall one, stop shouting and giving instructions. How much did you pay for be here? Ok, I don’t care if you’re Puerto Rican. You have to respect people, you paid, I pay you to leave, “said the singer annoyed.

Through a video, which went viral on all social networks, it can be seen how the interpreter of “Amores como el Nuestro”, “Nada sin ti” and “count me among remembered songs, exploded and stopped the show to” sing four” to the protagonist of the unpleasant event.

“If you want to be calm you can stay there, but if you want to bother me I can pay you and you leave, it’s easy,” said the singer-songwriter. However, Internet users did not miss the opportunity to send their messages of support to the famous man for the scolding he gave the individual: “Very good for Jerry”, “The yam face did well”, “Brutal!!… That’s how things are said!