Jerusalem: 15-year-old Palestinian stabs an Israeli woman, arrested. Hamas talks about “heroic operation”

Israeli police arrested a 15-year-old Palestinian girl suspected of stabbing a Jewish woman in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem neighborhood this morning. The Palestinian was identified thanks to cameras in an Arab school at the entrance to the neighborhood, not far from the site of the attack.

Israeli Military Radio has spoken openly about a terror attack, which would be the fourth of its kind in Jerusalem in the past two weeks. In the meantime, Hamas praised “the heroic operation conducted against an Israeli settler in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood”, the scene of repeated friction between Israelis and Palestinians in recent months. The Palestinian news agency Wafa has updated that the Israeli police are now heavily guarding the entrances to the neighborhood.

The attack, which took place today, follows by a few days the attack of a Palestinian who stabbed and wounded an Israeli man and tried to stab a member of the border paramilitary police just outside the Old City of Jerusalem, about a mile ( 1.6 kilometers) from Sheikh Jarrah. On that occasion, the border police shot and killed the attacker.