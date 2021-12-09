World

Jerusalem: 15-year-old Palestinian stabs an Israeli woman, arrested. Hamas talks about “heroic operation”

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Israeli police arrested a 15-year-old Palestinian girl suspected of stabbing a Jewish woman in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem neighborhood this morning. The Palestinian was identified thanks to cameras in an Arab school at the entrance to the neighborhood, not far from the site of the attack.

Israeli Military Radio has spoken openly about a terror attack, which would be the fourth of its kind in Jerusalem in the past two weeks. In the meantime, Hamas praised “the heroic operation conducted against an Israeli settler in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood”, the scene of repeated friction between Israelis and Palestinians in recent months. The Palestinian news agency Wafa has updated that the Israeli police are now heavily guarding the entrances to the neighborhood.

The attack, which took place today, follows by a few days the attack of a Palestinian who stabbed and wounded an Israeli man and tried to stab a member of the border paramilitary police just outside the Old City of Jerusalem, about a mile ( 1.6 kilometers) from Sheikh Jarrah. On that occasion, the border police shot and killed the attacker.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Taliban in Afghanistan are doing worse than expected

1 week ago

in Herat children die undernourished- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Will Albert of Monaco become a father again? Disastrous leak of news

1 week ago

Covid and lockdown, infections explode in Valle d’Aosta, Bolzano is almost a yellow zone – Il Tempo

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button