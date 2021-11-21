Jerusalem, an Israeli agent dead, at least 4 injured. Hamas: heroic attack – World

One of the Israeli Border Guard officers wounded in the attack in the Old City in Jerusalem, near one of the entrances to the Temple Mount for the Jews, died. The toll has risen to at least 4 wounded officers.

According to the first reconstructions, the attack was carried out by two assailants: one armed with a Gustav rifle, the other with a knife. While the first – as confirmed by the police – was killed, the second managed to escape and is now wanted: the latter – according to some testimonies – he would wear the clothes of an Orthodox Jew.

This is the second attack in a few days in the Old City: on November 17 a 16-year-old Palestinian hit two officers and was then killed by the reaction of the security forces.

The armed attack is “a heroic gesture”, said Hazem Qassem a spokesman for Hamas. “Our Holy City – he added – will continue the struggle until the occupier is expelled”. Similar support has also come from Islamic Jihad according to which at the roots of this attack – the second in recent days – there are “the multiplication of terrorist episodes by Israeli settlers and soldiers in the West Bank and the demolition of Palestinian houses in Jerusalem. “.