Jerusalem: Western Wall, ’emancipated’ Jews attacked – Middle East

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, NOVEMBER 05 – Riots took place today in the esplanade in front of the Wailing Wall during a new confrontation between activists of a Jewish women’s movement that invokes the equality of the sexes in the celebration of religious rites and a thousand Orthodox Jews who have converged on the spot to physically block their way.



On the occasion of the beginning of the Jewish month of Kislev, the so-called ‘Donne del Muro’ (Women of the Wall) intended to introduce scrolls of the Bible into the area of ​​the esplanade intended for women, in order to then be able to read a passage aloud. Some also flaunted phylacteries: this too, according to Jewish orthodoxy, is an exclusive prerogative of men. The reaction of the Orthodox faithful was threatening and the police were forced to separate the contenders.



The ‘Women of the Wall’ then accused the guardians of the Esplanade of using violence against them. Previously, the head of state Isaac Herzog had tried to mediate between the parties, obtaining the commitment of some parliamentarians to renounce participation in the confrontation. According to the Wailing Wall Rabbi, Herzog “managed to avert the risk of even greater violence”. (ANSAmed).

