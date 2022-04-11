JESI / First aid in tilt, Liguori: “Here are the proposals of the Court of the Sick”

The coordinator explains: “Meetings with doctors, awareness of the Cup, adequate number of seats, restore medicine”

JESI, April 11, 2022 – Urges a urgent first aid intervention of the hospital “Carlo Urbani”the coordinator of the Court for the rights of the sick, Pasquale Liguori.

Pasquale Liguori

«In the past few days there have been an exponential influx of patientsin

a few days too 40 patients on stretcherswhich gave rise to the anger of who owes

wait even three days in a bed / stretcher. From the data in our possession are increased a lot of accesses in the emergency room of patients with pathologies afferent to color codes White And green (we find out beyond the 65% of the total access), in addition to those that, due to the long waits, they turn to the structure for diagnostic tests and examinations“.

And again: «Considering also that the remaining patients of medium / high color codethey do not find accommodation in the wards, all this it is causing great inconvenience to patients but also to operators who are now exhausted. Since this Directorate has several times reiterated the impossibility of hiringI am at propose the following actions which can, in my opinion, relieve pressure on the emergency room: meeting with local doctors to sensitize them to avoid referring patients with minor pathologies to the emergency room; raise awareness on Cup to the respect from the procedures provided for the use of the guarantee list in case of impossibility to provide health services on schedule; predict as soon as possible an adequate number of internal medicine beds At

Villa Serena in order to allow necessary hospitalizations (the “medical” beds are

absolutely insufficient at need of the Vallesina catchment area); rrestore the 10 beds cut to Medicina as soon as possible and contextually to cease from

to send the doctors of the Medicine ward to Cingoli“.

(Editorial board)

