Jesse Eisenberg makes his debut as a director for the distributor A24, which today dropped the trailer for his debut film, a film called When You Finish Saving The World, where a mother and son seem to have a strained relationship with their teenage son. Written and directed by Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore Y finn wolfhard of stranger things, When You Finish Saving The World is essentially a comedic family drama about a mother and son trying to fill in the gaps of how they no longer fit in with other people. The film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was also the opening film at the 2022 Cannes Critics’ Week.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Evelyn and her oblivious son Ziggy search for surrogates for each other, as Evelyn desperately tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, while Ziggy falls for a bright young woman at school.” Produced by Ali Herting, Dave McCary Y Emma Stonein addition to Julianne Moore Y finn wolfhard in the main roles, the also has a cast made up of Alisha Boe, Jay O. Sanders, Billy Bryk Y Eleonore Hendricks.

A24 will release Eisenberg’s directorial debut on January 20, 2023. Check out the trailer below.

