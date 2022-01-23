Jesse Eisenberg returns to social media but as a director: “My counter-poster on family conflicts”

New York – “I’m the guy who plays Mark Zuckerberg in the Facebook movie.” Thus, until recently, Jesse Eisenberg he presented himself to the general public, and to the American star system, granting another of his maxims: “Don’t trust me. Nine times out of ten I tell lies “. Between a steel stove behind him and a withered “log of happiness” above the peninsula in the kitchen, Eisenberg’s face slowly emerges from the Zoom window to kick off the Sundance Film Festival, its second online edition.

Playwright, actor and author of collections (some published in the New Yorker), for his directorial debut – When You Finish Saving the World – distributed by the end of the year by the independent company A24 and based on an audio drama recorded a year ago, it has chosen as its alter ego the Mike Wheeler of the tv series Stranger Things, the young star Finn Wolfhard (gab and nervous tics are Eisenberg’s cast). The protagonist, Ziggy, is a high school student who lives on social networks by feeding live streaming music to 20,000 users around the world. Mother Evelyn (Julianne Moore), an activist, runs a shelter for victims of domestic abuse, and almost ends up having a crush on one of the teenagers in the shelter.

“I have a melodramatic background that led me to this story,” Eisenberg tells us. “Family conflicts are the stuff of a play, like the latest fashions and trends of the Internet, from cancel culture to the proliferation of woke people, careful not to discriminate against anyone to the point of canceling history. My film, I consider it an analogue counter-manifesto. It’s hard to categorize and I guess I am too: in my career I have acted in absurd indies, alternating horror comedies – Zombieland – to two films with Woody Allen, wizards cheaters in Now You See Me and comic villains, Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman. Then there is the famous The Social Network for which I was nominated for an Oscar… There were too many expectations about my interpretation of Zuckerberg. Even today I don’t feel a personal connection for that performance ”.

For his debut behind the camera, Eisenberg surrounded himself with a team of professionals, including the co-star of Zombieland Emma Stone, here as a producer. “When You Finish Saving the World it’s a singular story, it feels like something none of us have seen on screen yet, ”explains Stone, joining Eisenberg on Zoom. “This is my first Sundance, albeit a virtual one, with a project that doesn’t see me in a single frame, other than the credits. Among the producing partners, my husband (the filmmaker and director of Saturday Night Live Dave McCary, ed.) who shares with me the dream of financing small-scale projects of emerging talents “.

Eisenberg’s response to the idea of ​​Emma Stone who produced her debut: “Are you out of your mind? I asked her outspokenly. Emma and I are mavericks: she already had a credit in a Netflix minisere of Cary Fukunaga, followed by an executive producer role for Cruella. This gave me enormous confidence in our common way of thinking about independent cinema. A system in which the actor is not at the mercy of the industry but becomes part of the process. This is really gratifying! ”.

While for Wolfhard “Ziggy is an authentic kid of Generation Z, narcissistic, soaked in social media from head to toe, and with the guitar always in hand”, according to Moore “the portrait of a woman like Evelyn is a cold shower for those who think that it is enough to fight for justice and social services to automatically become good role models. Believing that we are on the right side does not prevent us from making mistakes and making missteps. It is a lesson that the craft of cinema has already taught me. Now I’m here, at Sundance, to remind you of that ”.