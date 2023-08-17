Jesse Uribe gifted Paola Zara a millionaire and Beyoncé was a hero

Jesse Uribe He is a popular music singer from Bumanguey, who rose to fame due to his participation in the singing program ‘A Otro Nivel’ on Caracol Channel. From there, his progress was unstoppable, reaching both the national and international levels The troupe allowed for various collaborations with more artists, including paola jara With whom he established a relationship and has been married for over a year.

Recently, the artist shared through his Instagram account, where he already has more than 6.3 million followers, a news that makes him more excited Never for several weeks and all thanks to an unexpected gift from her partner Jesse Uribe.

According to Pessa’s statements, one of her top dreams was to attend a concert by American singer Beyoncé. And it turned out to be the perfect opportunity, because apparently, Uribe had planned all along. So that both of them are currently in the United States and thus live this experience from beginning to end.

Likewise, the artist revealed various details of his arrival at Tampa Stadium, where some attendees did not hesitate to recognize him and ask him for some photos. In the middle of this moment and already situated on one side of the stage, Penny repeated: “We’ve come to, oh, what a feeling it is that I’ll be able to see it so close.”

Hours later, Zara reassumed the artist, sharing some of the best moments on stage: “This Woman Is Too Much” The truth is that the feelings on the part of Paola were more than inevitable, so much so that Jesse did not hesitate to capture the moment, making it clear that although it is not his favorite artist, he is still in love with her. His wife was happy to be able to live other experiences.

Bumangues was seen in a few posts where he reiterated: “I didn’t know any of Beyoncé’s songs, but I told you from the start I was going to see ‘Legs.'” Of course, the moment caught the duo’s followers by surprise, as they did not know that Penny was a fan of the American singer and that one of her “strongmen” was participating in this type of concert.

Likewise, her presence at the concert sparked various emotions, as some followers were envious of Paola for being able to see Beyoncé and be so close to her, ensuring that this enjoyment was also possible. Thank you for his efforts on stage and the extensive career he has built over a long period of time.