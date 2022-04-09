Jesse Williams assured that he cannot afford his children’s food quota without the income of Grey’s Anatomy – Revista Para Ti

The 40-year-old actor went to court to request a reduction in the amount of support that he must pass on to his ex-wife for their two children.

Days ago, Jessie Williams revealed the real reason why he left “Grey’s Anatomy“after 12 years in which he played doctor jackson avery. Now, the actor assured that this decision that he made for the sake of his career had a considerable effect on his finances, since he can no longer afford the amount of the alimony that must be passed on to his ex-wife. , Aryn Drake-Leefor the support of their children sadie (8) and Maceo (6).

“I request the Court to reduce my child support to a reasonable amount that I can paygiven the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of it,” Williams said in court, according to reports Page Six.

At the time, thanks to his participation in the series starring Ellen Pompeo, the actor received 6.2 million dollars a yearso the judge ruled that the fee was 40 thousand dollars per month. However, his current salary is 1,668 dollars a week, according to what he himself clarified.

In his defense, Jesse Williams also argued that his children will not be affected by this reduction: “His lifestyle did not and does not reflect in any way the $40k monthly child support. Our children have a modest lifestyle. They don’t have expensive hobbies, nor do they attend expensive camps. They don’t fly in private planes when we take vacations (which are rare now), and we don’t have vacation homes. I agreed with child support solely due to significant revenue from Flock at that moment“.

“I have no income or liquid funds available to continue paying the exorbitant $40,000 a month child support that I’ve been paying for over two and a half years“, reaffirmed the actor, who now works on Broadway, in the play “take me out”.

Williams and Drake-Lee were married in 2012 and separated in April 2017, although their divorce was only finalized in October 2020. Their breakup was quite problematic, they had problems with the agreement for shared custody and even last year the Justice ordered to take classes “for troubled parents”.

It may interest you: