Jesse Williams, from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and a spin-off of ‘Japril’

Spoilers from season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Jessie Williamsthe star of Grey’s Anatomya series broadcast by Disney+, I have answered to requests from fans about a spin-off focused on his character Jackson Avery and April Kepner, played by Sarah Drew. Could there be a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Jackson spin-off? It is an issue that has been with us for a long time.

Fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, one of the best medical series in TV history, have been asking for a spin-off of ‘Japril’ ever since Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in the season. 17 when Jackson got a job in Boston, though they remained separate.

The doctor duo returned in the season 18 finale, revealing that they had rekindled their romance.making viewers more eager than ever to follow the couple’s life in Boston.

Getty Images

Williams spoke to Digital Spy on the occasion of her new movie ‘Secret Headquarters’, responded to the idea and joked that the possibility might be difficult to fit into her new “movie star” schedule.

“Really? Well, i think there would be an audience for that but who knows“He said. “I’m a big movie star of superhero villain franchises now, so I don’t know if I have time in my schedule for that.”

His co-star Michael Peña weighed in on the matter, adding: “You’re very busy, I was going to say. It could be a little difficult.”

Let us remember that, despite the signing of Peter Gallagher for the 18th season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, after 18 seasons at the foot of the canyon, Ellen Pompeo will move away from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for a new series, this joins the fact that the Ellen Pompeo herself has proposed an end to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, so a possible spin-off would be a relief for fans of the long-running series.

ABC/Mitch HaasethGetty Images

Still without a release date in Spain, ‘Secret Headquarters’ follows Charlie (Walker Scobell, from ‘The Adam Project’), a boy who discovers the secret headquarters of a powerful superhero hidden under his house and who must defend it from the attack of villains. Unbeknownst to Charlie, this powerful superhero turns out to be his father (Owen Wilson). Peña and Williams play the villains.

Speaking about his involvement with the comedy, Williams added: “Working with these guys, Michael [Peña] and Owen [Wilson]They are amazing actors. The writers and directors (Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost) were so much fun. We hit it off right away.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io