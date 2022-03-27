Jesse Williams revealed the real reason why he decided to leave Grey’s Anatomy – Revista Para Ti

A year ago, the actor caused a great commotion when he announced that he would stop being part of the cast to dedicate himself to the theater. But in a recent interview he revealed other reasons.

YES well season 19 ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ It has already been confirmed, in Latin America season 18 is just being broadcast. The medical drama is not at its best moment and even the protagonist herself, Ellen Pompeohas already expressed his desire for the series to end because the stories are beginning to run out and there is nothing interesting to tell.

Over the years, many cast members left the series amid major scandals. It was not the case Jessie Williamswho played jackson avery in the series and said goodbye to his character at the end of season 17 after 12 years being part of the show.

His Exit generated great disappointment among the fans, since he played one of the most beloved characters of the show, since he intended to turn his career around and dedicate himself to doing theater on Broadway.

But it’s been more than a year since that and the actor announced the real reason why he left the series, which has nothing to do with his desire to do theater. As she told in an interview with New York Times, he left the medical drama because his character had been isolated and his story had already lost its meaning.

In addition, he clarified that his character made him feel too safe and protected and that he did not want to be pigeonholed forever in Grey’s Anatomy. “I knew that as I was preparing my exit, the next thing I would do was going to be terrifying. I needed to get out of my comfort zone and go to a place that was unknown to me”he explained.