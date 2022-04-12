Jesse Williams ruined after leaving Grey’s Anatomy? He wins a hell of a victory against his ex-wife

By Solene S.



Jesse Williams has finally won a battle against his ex-wife, Aryn Drake Lee. The former actor of Grey’s Anatomy can savor his victory.

From love to hate, there is sometimes only one step. Jesse Williams will not be able to say the opposite. The former star of Grey’s Anatomy and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, haven’t had the easiest road to co-parenting since their divorce. And the latter demanded exorbitant alimony from the actor, namely, 40,000 dollars per child. However, since Jesse Williams left Grey’s Anatomy, he also said goodbye to a comfortable salary. To counter his financial problems since his departure from Grey’s Anatomy, the ex-Jackson Avery performer has requested a reduction in his monthly payments of $40,000…

In his request, Jesse Williams quoted ” a significant change in income » since he left Grey’s Anatomy in May 2021. In 2019, the actor earned $6.2 million playing Jackson Avery. His current contract, a lead role on Broadway in take me out by Richard Greenberg earns him only $1,668 a weekhe reported in court documents.

The wrath of Aryn Drake-Lee

However, Aryn Drake-Lee disputed her ex-husband’s request, pointing out that he left the show voluntarily, and that it wasn’t a decision he should have made if he hadn’t. been unable to fulfill their part of their support agreement. Despite Aryn Drake-Lee’s strong opinions, the courts have ruled in favor of Jesse Williams. A court decided last week to cut Jesse Williams’ monthly child support payments to $6,413according to documents obtained by People. That’s a significant reduction from the $40,000 he was paying before. Aryn Drake-Lee may have a very different lifestyle now…