Jesse Williams: Unable to pay his child support, he relaunches the war with his ex!

decide to leave Grey’s Anatomy, it changes your life… and your bank account! Since his departure from the series, in which he played the attractive surgeon Jackson Avery for 12 seasons, Jesse Williams would have seen his bank account drop drastically. Still, he was consistently among the highest-paid actors in the world for several years. Last year, it is estimated that he would have approached 40 million dollars in earnings!

In any case, this is the argument he presented to the judge of his divorce, according to Page Six, explaining that he was no longer able to pay the $40,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. Both are parents to two children, Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 6, of whom they have shared custody since their divorce.

And the actor ended up winning his case: the judge said “temporarily modified” the sum, rising to $ 6,413 per month. A relief for the actor who demanded from the judge a more reasonable sum in view of his new activities. Today, he is indeed part of a Broadway musical and would win about $1900 per week.

“I ask the court to reduce my child support to a reasonable amount that I could provide, given the significant reductions in my income and the fluctuating nature of my income“, he wrote. Relieved, he should be able to continue to keep his bank account (very) provided afloat!

This umpteenth request to the judge comes in a very tense context between the two ex-spouses. Indeed, after the announcement of their separation, in 2017, the 40-year-old actor and his wife, a real estate agent, had embarked on a long battle. Aryn Drake-Lee notably considered having “quits [s]a career in New York” to favor that of her husband and to have been neglected by the actor.

After clashing for three years, they had seen their divorce recorded in 2020 and Jesse Williams had obtained joint custody, while the mother of the little ones requested sole custody. Will this request revive the war between the two exes? Hard to predict, but we already know that the one who was married to April Kepner in the series Grey’s Anatomy can count on his real companion, Taylour Paige, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2019.