Jesse Williams wants $40K monthly child support payments reduced

Jesse Williams wants a reduction in monthly child support payments of $40,000 to his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee now that he is no longer starring in “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“I am asking the court to reduce child support to a reasonable amount I can afford given the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of my income,” the 40-year-old actor said in court papers filed Thursday. past and obtained by Page. Six.

Williams left the ABC medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons and is now starring in the Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg’s “Take Me Out.”

He claimed in the documents that he currently earns $1,668 per week compared to his grand total of $6.2 million and $183,000 in “Grey’s Anatomy” residuals.

Williams said the hit TV show was the “main source of income for [his] family” and argued that he cannot pay the heavy bill every month since he left. He and Drake-Lee, 40, share joint custody of their two children: Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 6.

“The child support of $40,000 per month ($480,000 per year) that began on October 1, 2019, was based almost entirely on episodic fees from my ‘Grey,’ which was my main source of income at the time,” explained in the presentation.

“Child support was also based on my other sources of income, which included my residuals from ‘Grey’ from shows I appeared on during the marriage, and after Aryn and I split, as well as odd income from jobs. occasional acting, sponsorship or appearance minors,” he continued. “All of my additional sources of income were/are much less than my fees for previous episodes of ‘Grey’s.'”

Williams said her children would not be affected by the proposed change as they have always lived a “modest lifestyle.”

He also explained that he left his role as Dr. Jackson Avery because “it marked more than 95% of my reputation as an actor and it was imperative to expand my body of work before it was too late.”

Williams and Drake-Lee separated in April 2017, but didn’t finalize their divorce until October 2020. The exes had a tumultuous breakup and were even ordered to attend “high conflict” parenting classes in April 2021.

The two met around 2007 when Williams was a school teacher in New York City. They were married in September 2012.

