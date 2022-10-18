Jesse Williams will return to Grey’s Anatomy as a guest actor – Spoiler Time

Jessie Williams He will return as a guest actor in the fifth episode of the nineteenth season of the series, which he will also direct, this being the fourth chapter of the popular medical series that he directs in his career. During seasons fourteen, fifteen and sixteen were his previous jobs.

The doctor jackson avery is back in Grey’s Anatomy after his departure in the season 17 and his special participation in the previous season, although this time we will not see him hanging around the corridors of the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital .

When I Get to the Border is the name of the episode where Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) makes a trip to Bostonplace where you reside jackson (Williams) after leaving Seattle. In this reunion, both characters will catch up on their lives. It should be noted that we will also see again katherinethe mother of jackson, who is played by Debbie Allenthe executive producer and director of the series.

At the same time, fans of Grey’s Anatomy they will also see Bailey (Chandra Wilson) Y Addison (kate walsh) take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy causes complications. On the other hand, the inmates will play detective about the relationship of Luke (Niko Terho) with Amelia (Catherine Scorson) [vía].

The episode will air on November 3 in USA via ABCAnd till 2023 in sony channel for the public of Latin America.