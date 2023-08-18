Jessica Alba (42) and the dance we will never see her do in public at the request of her daughters

Let’s all admit it, there are moments – especially in adolescence – when There are certain actions or gestures that our parents perform who encourage us to look around and pretend we don’t know them we whisper to them to stop what they’re doing Because shame on you. Well, famous people, as you may have already guessed, find themselves in that other role as well.

And if not, ask Jessica Alba, or rather her daughters, who have indicatedher mother’s dance steps are a little shortto put it mildly embarrassing, Or so the actress announced when asked about the 20th anniversary of the film ‘Honey’, where Jessica Alba plays a hip-hop dancer,

Jessica Alba’s dancing ability is on test

While promoting her next show, Honest Renovations, the celebrated actress who has on more than one occasion left us speechless with her skills in performing the most intense full body routine of four exercises, was asked about her role in the film Honey Was. since its It coincides with the release anniversary of the film that helped make him famous,

With some laughs, the actress recalled her daughters’ roles in the said film. They were stunned by her dancing talent in the film, an attraction which, by reason of its spontaneity, seems to encourage anything His daughters told him please never resort to dancing again,

During the interview, the artist said, “When TikTok dance started growing, they made fun of me.” Now, despite the fact that they prefer that Jessica Alba never dance in front of the camera again, the actress feels very comfortable dancing and despite the “flirting”, if given the opportunity, she will once again show her incredible skills. Will perform the bond. his family, even slow dance,

Vans women’s shoes are suitable for any scheme Vans women’s shoes are suitable for any scheme Now 33% Off

Incredible silhouette of Jessica Alba step by step

What is clear is that whether he enters more or less into the dance, Jessica Alba’s silhouette is very curvy He quickly pounces on you. You just have to see how a few hours ago, as a whole Jessica Alba, made up of a skirt and jacket, showed off her legs with a kilometermetric effect in a photo – almost, almost, at the height of Olivia Rodrigo’s legs – where his solid stomach was not far behind,

A toning that this acclaimed and highly followed actress achieves through already mentioned routine full body And that, if you’re looking to recreate, you can show it off with our trainer-crafted routine of the month.

play icon triangle sign indicating play

Absolutely fabulous!