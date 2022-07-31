Jessica Alba, a new concept of success

“You have to be ruthless,” she tells me early in our conversation when she talks about her rise from Golden Globe-nominated actress to co-founder of The Honest Company – a wellness and beauty brand that strives to create clean and sustainable products, as well as of protecting her consumers from harmful toxins–all while raising three children and one half of one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages, to film producer Cash Warren.

“I’m not afraid of failure,” he adds. “On the contrary: I’m afraid not to try, what’s the point if you don’t?”

Jessica is very meticulous. Arriving on the set for the GLAMOR cover photo shoot, at the wacky mountaintop mansion (with helipad) in the Kardashian wilderness aka Calabasas, an hour north of Los Angeles, it’s immediately clear that the boss – or Boss Babe, as listed on the Honest website– is in the building. The energy shoots up.

Jessica and her entourage inspect everything on set, check out the pool where GLAMOR’s July cover will be shot, order heaters for when she’s out of the water (it’s a chilly April morning in the mountains), and gather her crew. to shoot a quick group dance video, synced up on TikTok, before evaluating all the day’s fashion looks, then prepping for hair and makeup.

It’s been a little over 10 years since Jessica co-founded The Honest Company, when we start talking it becomes clear that Honest isn’t just the name of her company, it’s the modus operandi of Jessica in all aspects of her life. She is direct and is not afraid to say what she wants or thinks.

Throughout our conversation, ranging from mental health, marriage, maternity rights, mistakes, mentors (Arianna Huffington is one of hers), Hollywood, discrimination, political lobbying, parenthood, sustainability and managing a highly successful brand, Jessica is always willing to return to her innate desire to be honest. “If you’re a good, decent person deep down, it’s hard not to be,” she says. “I’m not fighting to do the right thing. That’s not something I’ve really struggled with.”

But that does not mean that his journey has been without difficulties. It was Jessica’s own battles with her poor health during her childhood and then when she was pregnant with her first child, Honor, that inspired her to found The Honest Company. Originally selling baby and household cleaning products, it has now expanded to include beauty, wellness and clothing ranges. Jessica suffered from chronic allergies, asthma, regular bouts of pneumonia and even partially collapsed lungs when she was a child, for which she spent “a lot of time in the hospital”. Also, her mother had cancer when she was only 22 years old, which worried Jessica. Then, when Jessica was pregnant in 2008, she had a severe allergic reaction to a detergent designed for babies, which scared her.