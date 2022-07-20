Jessica Alba and her beauty secrets for spectacular skin at 41

Jessica Alba She needs no introduction: she is a talented actress that we have seen evolve since we saw her on screen in the early 2000s and to date she has become a true magnate in the beauty industry thanks to her brand, Honest Beauty. In fact, if we take a look at her entire range of products, we can be sure that the businesswoman knows the subject very well, since she offers everything from basic cleaning steps to hair and makeup products for all kinds of needs. . wow!

And as expected, she tries everything in one complete beauty routine which, after extensive research, is divided into meticulous phases. So if you want to know more about the rituals of skin care, self care and makeup of the actress, stay to read until the end!

Jessica Alba’s morning routine

According to a video he recorded for British VogueJessica begins with a double cleanse that consists of applying a gel cleanser which becomes milk when emulsified; then distribute a gel soap to make sure you remove all traces of dirt from your face. At each step, rinse with warm water and towel dry so your skin is ready for the next phase.

Subsequently, he places a concentrate of vitamin C that brightens the skin without drying it, unlike other acid treatments, and proceeds to do one of his steps of self care favourites: the lifting facial. To do this, use a Face Contour that is similar to a small hair dryer, which goes over the entire face to give it a lifting effect. Next, exfoliate your lips and apply a lip butter.

To finish, the actress applies a good layer of hydrogel cream and massages her face again, now with a facial roller with different reliefs, which helps improve her circulation, and it shows! At the end of her routine, the lightness and tone of her face is more than evident.

At 41, the actress maintains healthy and beautiful skin thanks to her skin care. Getty Images

Your seven-step nightly routine

Jessica Alba he takes his night facial routine, because he knows that the sleep period is when skin cells regenerate. Because of that, he starts with a double cleanse like in the morning, but proceeds to do multimasking so your skin is ready for bed. Honey’s protagonist reveals to Harper’s Bazaar who applies the mask detox of her brand on her chin and nose (she has mixed skin) and on the rest of her face she places Prime + Perfect, which she says is perfect for times when she needs extra antioxidants and more refined pores.