Jessica Alba and her style keys to see you elegant and powerful in your looks
Jessica Alba has shown, over the years, that it has one of the best styles when it comes to dressing in Hollywoodthis thanks to the fact that the most important thing for her is to feel comfortable in her own skin.
Sunrise is a Hollywood icon, and not just because of the filmscampaigns and projects that he has starred in, also for the style unique of Jessica in their outfits with whom you can see him walking the streets of LA, parading the most important red carpets in the industry and of course, sharing his day to day on Instagram, and if you want to know how Jessica Alba manages to look good at all times, read on.
Casual chic: the style that defines Jessica’s outfits
Something that characterizes Jessica Alba’s style, in addition to her spectacular hair is her look basic but successful, which can range from a mix of jeans and a white blouse, but with a special touch of accessories and makeup, not make-up that makes her look super pretty.
Formal looks are key
When it comes to dressing ‘more serious’, Sunrise choose shirt dresses in neutral tones, which also perfectly highlight their golden skin tone. If you have a meeting with your boss or work team, this is a good option.
Shirts: the most versatile pieces in Alba’s closet
There is no garment more dynamic than blouses that look good with mom jeans and Jessica Alba knows it very well, since you can combine it with a thousand things for different occasions, be it jeans for something casual or a pencil skirt for a work meeting.