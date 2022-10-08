Jessica Alba and her style keys to see you elegant and powerful in your looks

Jessica Alba has shown, over the years, that it has one of the best styles when it comes to dressing in Hollywoodthis thanks to the fact that the most important thing for her is to feel comfortable in her own skin.

Sunrise is a Hollywood icon, and not just because of the filmscampaigns and projects that he has starred in, also for the style unique of Jessica in their outfits with whom you can see him walking the streets of LA, parading the most important red carpets in the industry and of course, sharing his day to day on Instagram, and if you want to know how Jessica Alba manages to look good at all times, read on.

Casual chic: the style that defines Jessica’s outfits

Something that characterizes Jessica Alba’s style, in addition to her spectacular hair is her look basic but successful, which can range from a mix of jeans and a white blouse, but with a special touch of accessories and makeup, not make-up that makes her look super pretty.

Bags with personality are other great allies of the successful businesswoman. Raymond Hall

Formal looks are key

When it comes to dressing ‘more serious’, Sunrise choose shirt dresses in neutral tones, which also perfectly highlight their golden skin tone. If you have a meeting with your boss or work team, this is a good option.

The best thing is that these shades never go out of style! Instagram: @jessicaalba

Shirts: the most versatile pieces in Alba’s closet

There is no garment more dynamic than blouses that look good with mom jeans and Jessica Alba knows it very well, since you can combine it with a thousand things for different occasions, be it jeans for something casual or a pencil skirt for a work meeting.