Jessica Alba and other celebrities who failed in Marvel | MCU | FAME

Since construction began Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), more characters have been added and, with them, more actors. Therefore, given the number of productions they carry out, many well-known figures have had the opportunity to debut as great superheroes or villains. However, while some like Robert Downey Jr Y Scarlett Johansson they have had a very good reception for their interpretations, others did not have the same impact.

Marvel has been preparing the following phases and they have already announced the dates of the tapes and series that will be released in the coming years. These they will spin the facts of the “Saga of the Multiverse” which will end with two “Avengers” movies being released back to back.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the next film to be released, as it will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. This project is a good example of the opportunities that this studio has given to established figures and new ones, such as the entry of Mexican actors Tenoch Huerta and Mabel Cadena.

Whether these characters will be successful will largely depend on their performances and the script they’ve been given. Meanwhile, there are examples that show the occasions in which other celebrities have not been well received.

5 ACTORS WHO FAILED IN MARVEL

5. Ben Affleck in “Daredevil”

Unlike the Matt Madox played by Charlie Cox in the television version, 2003’s “Daredevil” received very poor reviews. Although most agree that it was not the fault of Ben Affleck in the role, but the boring story that failed to bring anything new.

At first, the public was very excited about what it had to offer, but when they saw it, they were disappointed. This can be seen at the box office, since in the first weekend it was one of the biggest releases of its month. However, the following week, less than half of the people came to see it, decreasing its sales exponentially.

Daredevil, alter ego of Matthew Michael “Matt” Murdock, is a blind superhero who watches over the streets of Hell’s Kitchen (Photo: 20 Century Fox)

4. Jessica Alba in “Fantastic Four”

Jessica Alba played the role of Susan Storm, known as “The Invisible Woman”, in the movie “Fantastic Four” from 2005. Although, it is worth mentioning that the rights did not belong to Marvel at the time. The actress did a great job. but the tape did not get good reviews and she decided to change fields.

He took advantage of his celebrity status and launched her Honest Beauty brandwhich has been quite successful.

Jessica Alba and Chris Evan were part of the cast of “Fantastic Four” (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

3. Aaron Taylor Johnson in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

When the Maximoff brothers were introduced in the second installment of the Avengers, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Pietro, known as Quicksilver. Both were presented as experiments that were exposed to the power of one of the infinity stones, but in the comics they are mutant children of Magneto.

As we know Wanda had a big presence in subsequent MCU movies and series, but that was not the case with her brother.. The speedster superhero sacrificed himself to save people, near the end of the movie. When the character appeared again in “WandaVision”, it was not Taylor-Johnson who played himbut his version of the Fox movies, Evan Peters.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson with Elizabeth Olson in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (Photo: 20 Century Fox)

2. Jennifer Garner in “Elektra”

Jennifer Garner’s performance was introduced in “Daredevil” alongside Ben Affleck. Although the original film did not work, they tried to do a spin-off with one of the characters they liked the most, Elektra.

However, after the 2005 film directed by Rob Bowman, Jennifer Garner decided to say goodbye to his role as a superhero.

Elektra Natchios (Jennifer Garner) is a Greek character from comics. She is a love interest of superhero Matt Murdock / Daredevil, but her violent nature and her mercenary lifestyle divide the two (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

1. Edward Norton in “The Incredible Hulk”

What attracted the most attention when “Avengers” was released, in which they brought together various superheroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Haweye, Black Widow and Hulk, it was the change of actor of the latter.

few years before, Edward Norton had starred in the movie “The Incredible Hulk” and many thought that he would return, but he was replaced by Mark Ruffalo. Although he is a good actor who has participated in iconic films like “Fight Club”, he got bad reviews for his role. This has little to do with his interpretation, since the actor himself assured that there were problems in the script.

To correct it, provided some changes that could bring more to the story and character, but the commissioning writer saw this as an offense. After the premiere, Norton did not participate in the publicity tour and instead traveled to Africa to do humanitarian work.

Edward Norton as Hulk (Photo: Marvel Studios)

