Jessica Alba and the diet she followed just after her pregnancy

September 29, 2022 11:01 p.m.

Jessica Alba has had to say goodbye to a food that any of us sighs for (a lot).

2018 began for her with a new baby at home, as the actress welcomed her third child, Hayes Alba Warren, last New Year’s Eve. And of course, after giving birth, it’s time to recover the figure and say goodbye to the extra kilos that are taken during pregnancy.

As she herself has told on Instagram, the time has come to get serious about the diet. Together with her nutritionist, the actress has devised a plan of healthy habits to eat better and exercise. So far everything seems normal and it could be similar to what we do when we try to get in shape. However, something has caught our attention, she has had to say goodbye (radically) to a certain food.

Surely right now you are on tenterhooks and wanting them to reveal what it is. Well, the drastic measure you’ve taken to shed the extra pounds is to cut sugar out of your life. No sweets, no sweetening of coffee… Simple, everyday gestures that will help you recover your body in record time.

Jessica Alba She is not the only celebrity who has confessed her diet after being a mother, Blake Lively also revealed the two foods that her diet prohibited: gluten and soy. Would you be able to live without this?

