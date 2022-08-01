Jessica Alba attacks Marvel movies

Actress Jessica Alba, who played Sue Storm in Fantastic Four, is harshly critical of Marvel movies.

The first time we saw The Fantastic Four in the cinema was in 2005 and they were played by Ioan Gruffudd (ReedRichards), Michael Chicklis (BenGrim) Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) and Jessica Alba (SueStorm). In 2007 they repeated with a new installment and later in 2015 they made a new version and on that occasion they had younger actors like Miles Teller (ReedRichards), kate mara (SueStorm), Michael B Jordan (Johnny Storm) and Jamie Bell (BenGrim). Now we will see another variant again and we look forward to that Marvel tell us who the chosen interpreters will be.

In a recent interview with Glamor UKthe actress Jessica Alba talks about Marvel’s lack of diversity:

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies, that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment because it’s a family thing, it’s still pretty Caucasian. I would say I was one of the few in the past… And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it’s still more of the same.”

“I just think that for young people who are emerging, who are going to be our future leaders, it’s important that they see the world on the screen, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as artists; it reflects the world they are in.”

The funny thing is that the MCU is fighting hard for diversity.

The reviews of Jessica Alba They come at a time when Marvel has featured films and series where many different ethnicities are represented such as Black Panther, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Eternals, Moon Knight Y Ms Marvel.

