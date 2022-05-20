Jessica Alba attended an event in New York, George Clooney works on his new movie: celebrities in a click

Workday. Jessica Alba attended an exclusive event in New York and for this she opted for a very elegant look: a multicolored bodysuit and a brown leather skirt that she combined with her bag and shoes. Meanwhile, she smiled and greeted the press waiting for her there (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Madonna was photographed leaving an exclusive West Hollywood restaurant. She went to eat accompanied by a man, whose identity is unknown. It is one of the first public outings she has made of herself since her split from Ahlamalik Williams was confirmed. She wore yellow shorts, a black bodysuit and a printed jacket

Rosalía is the new face of “Skims”, Kim Kardashian’s underwear firm and she made a photographic production for the campaign in which she posed with the different outfits

Colin Farrell was photographed doing his daily shopping at a Los Angeles supermarket. The actor wore a casual look of jeans and a shirt, and a checkered jacket. In addition, he wore a colored headband to hold his hair

Khloe Kardashian attended an exclusive Disney event in New York as a star guest. To do this, she wore a strapless turquoise body dress with long sleeves. In addition, she was accompanied by her mother Kris, who wore a total black look

Family day. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner enjoyed a family day out. They took their son to a park in their neighborhood in Beverly Hills and then went to lunch at a well-known restaurant.

Harry Styles was out walking the streets of Italy, where he is vacationing with Olivia Wilde, and stopped to say hello to a group of fans who recognized him. He was playing sports, wearing multicolored shorts, gray tank tops, a headband and sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian was photographed at a gas station while loading gasoline in her Lamborghini Urus. In addition, she took the opportunity to buy fast food to go

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were photographed at the Los Angeles airport, where they arrived after enjoying a trip for their five-year relationship. The actor tried to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of the mask and added a cap, while she also wore an accessory on her head

Workday. George Clooney is working on the direction of his new film “The Boys in the Boat”, starring Callum Turner. The artist was photographed while walking and giving directions to the actors in full shooting (Photos: The Grosby Group)

