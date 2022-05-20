Entertainment
Jessica Alba attended an event in New York, George Clooney works on his new movie: celebrities in a click
In addition, Colin Farrell shopped at a Los Angeles supermarket, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walked as a family
