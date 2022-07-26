Jessica Alba believes that Marvel lacks diversity

Jessica Alba participated in the “Fantastic Four” franchise in 2005 and 2007, and has worked in other productions such as “Sin City”, “Never Kissed” and “Valentine’s Day”. Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Alba played Sue Storm in Fantastic Four, a 2005 film directed by Tim Story. Although superhero movies have evolved significantly in recent years betting on representation, the actress has expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of diversity in this type of production.

(We recommend: Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens: is the return of “High School Musical” planned?)

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies, which is the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s going on right now in entertainment, because it’s kind of a family saga, it’s still pretty Caucasian,” he said in an interview with Glamour.

The Latin interpreter considers that she was one of the only examples of diversity at the time that “The Fantastic 4” was released. “I would say I was one of the few back in the day. And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it’s still more of the same,” she complained.

In addition, Alba not only spoke about diversity in terms of race, but also gender: “I identify myself as a feminist since I remember identifying myself as something. I believe that women should be equal to men. It’s the same in business and in Hollywood: if you have people in charge who don’t really reflect your target audience, they only know what they know. They only know what they like”, comments the actress.

“Then they are going to show more of the same. And 50% of the population are women. We like action movies, we like superheroes, we like romantic comedies, we like dramas and horror. But if 90% of the people in charge do not look like us, they will continue doing the same”, adds Alba.

(We recommend: They find a contestant on “Nude Survival” dead)

“The system has to be more diverse. Especially when 60% of people entering the labor market are women. But then when you get to the executive level and above, it really goes down to about 14 or 15%. So you think ‘what the hell happened?’ We started at 60% and now we are at 14 or 15%. What’s going on? I would say a lot of it has to do with women’s health and support around our health and our bodies. We are complex and must be treated with care. And we cannot be demeaned and shamed for having complex bodies that create life,” she requested.

Despite criticism of the actress, Marvel has made great strides in terms of diversity in recent years, especially following the success of “Black Panther”.

In “Ms. Marvel”, a Disney+ series, has introduced the first Muslim female superhero, and Asians have also been represented in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

(You may be interested in: Video: Bad Bunny surprised by singing “Sálvame” by RBD and Anahí reacted)

“I think that for the young people who are coming, who are going to be our future leaders, it is important that they see the real world on the screen or in the stories; that the dreams we create as artists reflect the world in which they live”, Alba stated.