Jessica Alba boasts the perfect pedicure to look elegant at 40

Jessica Alba gives us an important lesson fashionable when wearing a perfect pedicure to use the next few weeks, so be inspired by his proposal that will be a trend this fall. You’ll be surprised how good you’ll look in this sophisticated enamel color!

when we thought that have pretty feet was an impossible mission, we recently discovered that the vibrant nail polish They are ideal for giving refresh to our image. Remember that this season the nails are distinctive that is worth decorating.

Related news

The pedicure that Jessica Alba uses and that will be a trend in the fall

Through her Instagram account, the beautiful actress boasted a cute pedicure color who has stolen our hearts. In the image she opted for a soft peach, very similar to the warm version of nude. A tone that goes very well for show off neat and discreet feet.

The pedicure that Jessica Alba uses and will be a trend in the fall. Photo: IG

Jessica Alba models acrylic nails that rejuvenate hands

In the publication, he also showed some cute acrylic nails with baby boomer effect, the ideal proposal for hands to be seen healthy, arranged, young and very funny. Our recommendation is that you place some stars at the top just like the famous one did.

Jessica Alba models acrylic nails that rejuvenate hands. Photo: IG

You, would you try the Jessica Alba pedicure perfect to wear elegant at 40?