Jessica Alba ‘can’t believe’ her daughter Haven has graduated from elementary school: ‘How?’

Bound for high school!

Jessica Alba proudly celebrated her 10-year-old daughter Haven’s elementary school graduation on Saturday.

“I am so proud of you, my Sweet Haven! 🧡🧡”, the 41-year-old actress captioned the snapshots of the ceremony through Instagram. “I can’t believe you’re going to high school! 😮 Literally how did this happen?

The “Honey” star, who also shares daughter Honor, 14, and son Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren, was excited about Haven’s growth.

“Over the last six years, you have become such a kind and considerate leader who always checks on those around you,” Alba wrote.

“You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on and give great advice, wise far beyond your years! You are intuitive and smart by nature, but I love the pride you take in your work.”

Alba gushed about how “proud” she is of Haven.jessicaalba/Instagram

Former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul commented on the social media upload with kissing emojis, while actress Teresa Palmer wrote: “So sweet!”

Although Warren, 43, has yet to post about her youngest daughter’s milestone, her latest upload in August 2021 honored Haven’s 10th birthday.

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are also parents to Hayes and Honor. Getty Images for Pair of Thieves

“You are an old soul who has the ability to see through bulls,” the producer told Haven in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“Life is unfolding for you exactly as you have designed it,” he continued. “You have all the emotions, you have all the feelings. You’re wickedly smart, insanely athletic, and luckily you have your mom’s groove. Everything seems so easy for you.

While Haven is heading off to high school, her older sister will be a high school student next year.

Alba previously documented Honors’ first day of 8th grade with an Instagram post from September 2021, writing that she was “proud and obviously in tears.”

Honor celebrated her 14th birthday on June 7. The family has been celebrating all weekend with a trip to the “Jurassic World: Dominion” movie theater and an Escape Room adventure.

