Jessica Alba chooses the model of boots that stylizes the most

Jessica Alba he prefers more relaxed looks with jeans, a blazer and a t-shirt. But, like all celebrities, she must attend different important events and nights. In many of his looks, we have noticed that she wears boots that they stylize for different reasons and look good with everything.

The actress chooses boots high black for any night occasion. Whether with dresses or skirts, Jessica Alba is encouraged to try this trend in shoes and succeeds with these looks that we will show you below.

Dresses

Boots + minidress: the winning choice that Jessica Alba always wears. Photo: Go Fug Yourself.

Jessica Albashe usually chooses mini dresses to match her boots tall. Here, for example, she opted for a short dress with a heart print and in green on top, while on the bottom there was a black and white geometric print along with her boots high in black

Who said a sequined dress couldn’t be worn with high boots? Photo: Reddit.

In this second look we see Jessica Alba with a long-sleeved straight dress studded with blue sequins along with her boots black suede high tops. As accessories, she only opted for a bag and sunglasses.

Jessica Alba shows us that this type of boots They go very well with straight dresses, that is, designs that have a rectangular silhouette and are not so flared or A-line. The reason is that if the dress is straight, it helps to maintain the same line with the boots high that are attached to the legs. This tip will help you look stylized always.

skirts

Jessica Alba is also betting on miniskirts to match her high boots. Photo: DevianArt.

In this case, Jessica Alba She opted for a black A-line leather mini skirt paired with a long-sleeved white top. A quite classic look that the actress accompanied with a shiny headband and silver earrings.

Like here the boots They are much longer than those of the previous looks, Jessica Alba preferred this skirt cut and not straight. If the skirt had been straight, she would have missed showing a bit of legs and that would have made her less stylish.

Jessica Alba is a fan of boots high and shows us with their evening looks. For your next event, opt for these boots and follow our advice. You will look amazing!

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!