Jessica Alba conquers in black leather jacket with studs and lavender shorts – New Woman

Since he rose to fame at the turn of the third millennium, Jessica Alba not only has she become one of the most successful actresses of Hollywoodbut also in a true benchmark of style.

Whether on the red carpet or a casual outing with her family, the star always stands out with her elegant, feminine and modern fashion bets with which she has become a muse.

She did so on the afternoon of last Saturday, June 4, when she attended with her husband, Cash Warrento the event Rise With Pride of Pair of Thieves and Rocco looking sensational in a rocker chic outfit

Jessica Alba teaches how to wear a black leather jacket in the most chic way

According to Daily Mail, the 41-year-old interpreter and her husband they posed happily in the photo call of the party celebrated in the restaurant Rocco’s WeHo in West Hollywood.

Among a sea of ​​stars that attended the celebration in the framework of Gay Pride Month, the protagonist of fantastic four he wasted security with his stylistic combination for the occasion.

The look de Alba was made up of a Body suit black and shorts high rise lavender with which she showed off her legs covered by black pantyhose with a polka dot pattern and Wolford net.

The businesswoman elevated her outfit by wearing her simple outfit a black leather biker jacket with silver studs that gave a rough but stylish air to his outfit.

He also completed the mix perfectly by adding a pair of solid platform sandals from Saint Laurent in black leather with an open toe that provided maximum comfort.

The shoe in which the mother of three made a style statement also featured criss-cross vamps with bow detail, buckled ankle straps and 5″ chunky heels.

Regarding accessories, Jessica polished her look with pieces of jewelry in silver and black; a matching headband shorts Y a purple leather mini tote bag by Brandon Blackwood.

Lastly, the founder of Honest completed his proposal fashion wearing her brown hair loose with soft waves and minimal makeup that enhanced its preserved natural beauty.

Her husband of 14 years and father of her children, on the other hand, opted for a look blackbut broke away from monochrome by adding some shoes with print lilac to match your beloved.

In this way, with this style three chic, Jessica Alba not only looked phenomenal and stood as a casual style inspiration, It also proved that her marriage to Warren is still strong and solid.