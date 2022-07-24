Jessica Alba criticizes Marvel movies: they are familiar, but very Caucasian

Ymore than 15 years have passed since the premiere of the fantastic 4where Jessica Alba was one of the protagonists, and despite the success achieved by practically all the deliveries of Marvel in recent years, they are more of the same and very Caucasian.

Jessica Alba interpret the Invisible Woman in the movie that premiered in 2005, being a total success at the box office. Years later, starting in 2008, deliveries of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseAlthough not much has happened for the actress, they have not evolved in the best way.

In an interview of Jessica Alba with the magazine Glamorshared his opinion regarding what has happened with the more than 20 films that have been made since 2008.

“Even if you watch the movies of Marvelwho are the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because they’re pretty familiar, they’re still pretty Caucasian,” she said. Jessica Alba.

They are more of the same

the protagonist of the fantastic 4 I reiterated that what you see today in superhero movies is more of the same. “I would say I was one of the few at that time… And that was before Marvel was sold to Disney… but it’s still pretty much… more of the same.”

To change that, he adds, there has to be equality between men and women. Jessica Alba gets into her role as a feminist, something that was instilled in her since she was a child, and assures that 50 percent of the world are women, who also like action movies, superhero movies, romantic movies and more, and that they should take them more consider.

“If you have people in charge who don’t really reflect your target audience, they only know what they know. They only know what they like. And so they’re going to revolve around more of the same. And 50% of the population we’re women. And we like action movies, and we like superheroes, and we like romantic comedies and we like dramas and horror and all that. But if 90% of the people in charge don’t look like We will continue to do the same.”