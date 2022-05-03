Jessica Alba dazzles in a silver minidress in California

The actress Jessica Alba celebrated his birthday with a luxurious party to which he invited his friends and family, in West-Hollywood, California.

the star of the headband from The Fantastic Four he showed off with a silver minidress mesh fabric, with long sleeves, round neck and a cut to the thighs with which he showed off his tanned and toned legs.

Alba, 41, combined her look at night with high silver sneakers and a white Chanel bag.

Photo: Grosby Group

In addition, she showed off her beautiful features with makeup in bright tones, while framing her face with her blonde hair falling in light waves.

The celebrity She enjoyed her birthday at the Delilah restaurant in California, where she was accompanied by her husband Cash Warren and her 13 and 10-year-old daughters.

The event in West Hollywood was also attended by her friend Jessica Simpson with her husband Eric Johnson, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, Ashlee Simpson and Becky G.

According to US media, Jessica Alba rented out the entire Delilah restaurant for the celebration with lots of food and music.

Likewise, the actress she raised a toast and thanked the guests for celebrating with her in a lavish evening.

Cash Warren He was his inseparable and affectionate companion during the event. The couple married in 2008 in Beverly Hills and have three children together. They met while recording The Fantastic Foursince Warren was an assistant to the director.

Look in the gallery above the best photos from Jessica Alba.

