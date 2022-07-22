Jessica Alba harshly criticized Marvel for its lack of diversity

In recent times the topic of diversity on screen has been a subject of great debate. The great movie franchises What starwars, Marvel Y Disney have been working to try to remedy this problem, trying to have more diversity in their casts and stories.

Although many have applauded this path of change, many others have criticized these decisions, arguing that it is something forced and imposed, in other words, being “politically correct”. This has led a good number of celebrities to reject any type of message of hate or discrimination.

However, the issue continues to be the subject of debate and there are those who do not escape it. Recently, Jessica Alba criticized the level of diversity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It must be remembered that the actress played Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the adaptation of The Fantastic Four from 2005 and repeated for the sequel Fantastic Four and the Silver Surferpremiered in 2007.

Jessica Alba as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four

In an interview with Glamor UK, Alba addressed her joining the Marvel movie, which was not the MCU at the time, saying it was one of the few diverse characters of those days. He further said that despite some progress, the MCU and the rest of entertainment “he’s still pretty caucasian”. The actress said that she believes “it’s important for younger people to see the world on screen” reflecting “the world they find themselves in.”

However, it cannot be left unmentioned that when Alba joined the film of The Fantastic Four it was to bring to life a Caucasian character. Despite her appearance, her appearance totally changed for the film where she was seen with blonde hair, blue contact lenses and makeup that lightened her skin tone. With which her participation in said universe was nothing more than to continue reproducing her stereotype.

Ms. Marvel, the studio’s recent series features a heroine of Pakistani origin

In 2015, a new version of The Fantastic Four also added some diversity to its cast when Michael B. Jordan was cast as Johnny Storm (Human Torch). At the time it was reported that director Josh Trank wanted an African-American actress for the role of Sue Storm but the studio turned him down.

There is certainly still a lot of work to be done, but there is no denying that Marvel is still working in terms of diversity. In recent times we have seen projects such as Black Panther, Shang Chi, Eternals Y Ms Marvelwhich not only reflect actors from different ethnic groups, but also reflect stories of minorities.

