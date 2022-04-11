Jessica Alba has been chosen for the adaptation of ‘Confessions at 7:45’ on Netflix

The next series adaptation of the novel by Lisa Unger just found its protagonist in Jessica Alba. The series is currently described as a psychological thriller and will premiere on Netflix. In it, Alba will play an overworked mother who sees her life thrown into chaos when she meets a stranger on the commuter train. The people Alba’s character thought she could always trust begin to feel like strangers to her as she is forced to take an uncomfortable journey filled with lies and betrayal.

The series adaptation will be written by Charise Castro Smith. Castro Smith will also serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Castro Smith has just written the screenplay for the recent Oscar-winning Disney movie. The powerful writer, producer, playwright, and television actress has also lent her talents to shows like, and. Jessica Alba also serves as an executive producer, as well as starring in the upcoming thriller series.

After starring in the Fox series, Alba was a Hollywood It girl in the 2000s, appearing in many popular movies such as , and . Alba is also known for her roles in later films like and. In the 2010s, Alba moved away from acting and became a businesswoman. In 2012, the actress-turned-entrepreneur founded The Honest Company, a green consumer goods company that originally focused on healthier alternatives to baby products, but has now expanded into beauty products and even more. Alba has recently returned to acting with a starring role in the short-lived crime series Spectrum, and is also currently appearing alongside Mark Webber Y Anthony Michael Hall in the next movie.

Netflix also has other book adaptations up its sleeve, all of them in varying degrees of development. This month alone, the public will receive three network series based on novels, such as and , both based on novels of the same name, and, which is an adaptation of the novel . Other Netflix projects currently in development based on books include the new film by Kathryn Bigelow , and the limited series .

Not much else is currently known about the series adaptation, but more details should emerge soon.