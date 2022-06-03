Jessica Alba has the ideal look for a modern mom with ripped jeans and white sneakers – New Woman

When you’re a mom dressing comfortably is keybut that does not mean that you necessarily have to give up your personal style and the best example of this is Jessica Alba.

In each of her family outings, the actress always captivates with modern, elegant and flattering styles that also provide the comfort you need as a mother of three.

This is how he did it the night of last Wednesday, May 25, when taking his daughter Haven to the concert of Olivia Rodrigo in Los Angeles looking great in a look relaxed, but at the same time very chic.

Jessica Alba is a mom cool in a outfits rebellious and elegant casual

The 41-year-old interpreter was captured with the second of her offspring with her husband, Cash Warrenon arrival at greek theater for the presentation of the singer of the moment.

As the star and her 10-year-old daughter walked to the event, the artist captured all eyes wearing a outfits casual, comfortable and stylish which suited him wonderfully.

Alba’s ensemble for the casual outing was made up of a basic white crew neck t-shirt oversized which he wore inside a pair of blue jean pants.

The classics jeans of the actress were flattering high-waisted. Also, they featured straight legs with holes at the knees and a frayed hem for a rebellious touch and cool.

On top of her top, the Honest Company founder wore open a large dark green sweatshirt with hood, zip and back made of signature denim Chloe.

Likewise, the businesswoman completed her styling with a pair of white sneakers chunky to stay comfortable without sacrificing style during the musical show.

As for accessories, Alba gave a youthful touch to her outfit by adding different layered necklaces multi colored beaded bracelets and hoop earrings of various sizes.

In addition, he elevated his ensemble with a stylish rectangular shoulder bag by Clare V leather with screen-printed leopard spots and a slim black strap to carry your belongings

Finally, Jessica finished off her fashion bet by leaving her short honey hair loose with waves and makeup in earth tones on her radiant complexion that enhanced her beauty.

The sister of Honor and Hayes, meanwhile, proved to have inherited mom’s great style by combining a lavender top, blue jeans, a leather jacket and matching boots for the concert.

In this way, Jessica Alba she not only reaffirmed herself as a muse of style for young and modern mothers, she also proved to be a progenitor present for her heirs in everything.