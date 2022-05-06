Jessica Alba herself told the secrets for perfect makeup

With its own channel on YouTube and a beauty brand, The Honest Company, Jessica Alba She is an expert in beauty matters. There are plenty of videos with tips on make-upbeauty products and tips to take advantage of them.

The actress intends to respond to the needs of today’s woman, active, mother and very busy but always concerned about being beautiful, healthy and doing it in a practical, simple and sustainable way. Almost nothing.

Jessica Alba’s tutorials: a treasure of makeup tips

A fan of the curler, she has incredible tricks to keep eyelashes healthy and strong, among other things. Source. fashion

If we take a walk through YouTube we will notice that there are many videos starring Jessica Alba with tips on make-up and tips on beauty products.

And it is that in addition to having its own channel, it has collaborated with audiovisual material for women’s magazines and magazines, among other things. The truth is that these contents are pure gold because the actress is a specialist in the field.

Related news

Her facial cleansing rituals and her tips to obtain different effects with make-up products are unmissable among others dedicated to the home, fitness with elements at home, etc.

And the actress Jessica Alba She has an important facet as a beauty businesswoman and, furthermore, she is obsessed with ensuring that each product is tested without animal cruelty and produced in sustainable terms. A luxury. Here are his best tricks.

Exfoliate lips without scrub . The importance that Jessica Alba gives her lips to exfoliate is clear when she mentions it in several videos and insists on moisturizing them afterwards. The right time to do it, according to the actress of “Fantastic Four” is before going to sleep. Sometimes it is done with specific products created for that, but she learned a trick on a shoot and shares it in her videos: impregnate an eyebrow brush with some lip balm and use it to remove dead cells from the lips! because it works!

. The importance that gives her lips to exfoliate is clear when she mentions it in several videos and insists on moisturizing them afterwards. The right time to do it, according to the actress of “Fantastic Four” is before going to sleep. Sometimes it is done with specific products created for that, but she learned a trick on a shoot and shares it in her videos: impregnate an eyebrow brush with some lip balm and use it to remove dead cells from the lips! because it works! Curl your lashes at night . Jessica Alba loves the eyelash curler so much that she uses it before make up and also at night, before going to sleep to feel beautiful. It is done without makeup or any product other than a pinch of almond oil, which protects the hair follicle and strengthens it, a tip that beautifies and cares for at the same time!

. loves the eyelash curler so much that she uses it before and also at night, before going to sleep to feel beautiful. It is done without makeup or any product other than a pinch of almond oil, which protects the hair follicle and strengthens it, a tip that beautifies and cares for at the same time! Gel patches for bears and their other uses . Jessica Alba She applies this product regularly around the eyes during her beauty routine, especially previously placed in the refrigerator before going to a party to de-puff her face, but she also shared a very different use with her audience. You use them while placing the shadow and the rest of the make-up of the eyelids and the upper area of ​​the eyes to avoid staining, of course, by the way, it extends the time of care for this area. Double use for the patches!

. She applies this product regularly around the eyes during her beauty routine, especially previously placed in the refrigerator before going to a party to de-puff her face, but she also shared a very different use with her audience. You use them while placing the shadow and the rest of the of the eyelids and the upper area of ​​the eyes to avoid staining, of course, by the way, it extends the time of care for this area. Double use for the patches! The order does matter: the foundation after, not before. The actress uses the trick of professional make-up artists who prefer to work with the skin afterward when they do intense eye makeup and not before. This is because if it is done before, it will probably have to be redone or retouched, since when the eyes are very make-up it is ruined That’s why he applies it from scratch when he’s finished with the eyes and avoids the remains of make-up of eyes that can fall on the face, great tip!

Apply these tricks Jessica Alba and become an expert beauty.