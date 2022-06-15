Jessica Alba is new board member at Yahoo

Jessica Alba, the popular Latina actress and co-founder of Honest Company, a consumer wellness products firm, was recently selected as a new member of Yahoo’s board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome such high caliber executives to the Yahoo Board of Directors, which we consider a testament to Yahoo’s leadership in delivering seamless consumer products and digital media solutions on an unprecedented scale, and the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Yahoo Chairman Reed Rayman.

The technology giant, owned by the private equity firm Apollo, has appointed six new members, including Alba, from specific segments and integral leaders who will support this new stage of growth and transformation of Yahoo.

“Alba will be accompanied by Aryeh Bourkoff, CEO of LionTree; Fouad ElNaggar, CEO of technology firms Array and Sapho; Michael Kives, founder of investment firm K5 Global, an incubator with investments in SpaceX, Coinbase, FTX and others; Katie Stanton, founder and general partner of Moxxie Ventures, and who served as executive operations at Twitter and Google; Cynthia Marshall, executive director of the American basketball team Dallas Mavericks and a veteran of more than 36 years at AT&T.

Joining representatives from Apollo and Verizon, these seasoned technology executives bring their diverse backgrounds in various industries, ranging from digital media and entertainment to private equity and more.

Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo, who joined the company last year after serving as CEO of Tinder, said:

As we enter a new era for Yahoo, establishing a powerful board of directors with strategic knowledge of diverse industries will drive further growth, innovation and scale.

Lanzone also highlighted that “the intersection of media, technology, private equity, products and content is more relevant than ever, and this forum represents the best minds in those categories.”

“As an independent start-up, Yahoo’s business has seen incredible momentum, reflected in our financial performance, user engagement numbers and, perhaps most importantly, the quality of talent that has joined the company in recent years. the last few months,” Rayman stressed.

Yahoo, which offers specialized content on finance, sports, shopping, games and news through its digital platform, currently reaches almost 900 million people around the world.