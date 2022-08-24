Jessica Alba joins Yahoo’s board of directors

Yahoo sees the light after the purchase by the company Apollo. The 5,000 million dollars that they have invested will try to give a new impetus to the company and for that they have signed six managers, among whom is the actress Jessica Alba.

Yahoo’s idea is, according to Jim Lanzone its chief executive, that “as we enter a new one we can establish a powerful board of directors with strategic knowledge in various industries will drive further growth, innovation and scale”.

Businesswoman since 2012

the founder of The Honest Company She is already a consolidated businesswoman since she started with her beauty and home products in 2012. It all started when Alba became a mother in 2008 and suffered an allergy to Detergent that she used to wash her baby’s clothes. This situation was added to that of asthma and allergies suffered by the actress since she was a child. Tired of not finding more natural and safer products, she decided to create her own firm.

In 2014 the company was already worth $1 billion. Currently Jessica Alba has 6.5% of the shares and holds the position of creative director.

Yahoo seeks to face new challenges in 2022 very different from those for which it was created in 1994. It has recently been forced to leave China by the new policies imposed on foreign technology companies.

In addition to Jessica AlbaAlso joining the venture are Liontree CEO Aryeh Bourkoff, Array and Sapho CEO Fouad ElNaggar, K5 Global CEO Michael Kives, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall and founder and general partner of Moxxie Ventures, Katie Stanton.