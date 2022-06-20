Jessica Alba joins Yahoo’s board of directors

Yahoo announced yesterday the incorporation of six new members to its board of directors a year after the private equity company Apollo took over the technology company for the amount of 5,000 million dollars. The six additions are tech industry veterans and will join the rest of the board, made up of representatives from Apollo, Verizon and Jim Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo and former CEO of Tinder.





Among the six new additions are actress Jessica Alba, founder of The Honest Company; Aryeh Bourkoff, founder and CEO of the independent investment firm LionTree; Fouad ElNaggar, Co-Founder and CEO of Sapho (recently acquired by Citrix); Michael Kives, Founder and CEO of K5 Global; Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; and Katie Stanton, founder of Moxxie Ventures.

two races

Alba has achieved business success with “The Honest Company”

Jessica Alba created The Honest Company in 2012 with her business partner Christopher Gavigan. The company sells household items, diapers and body care products and was born out of a vital need for the then-actress. Alba suffered from asthma and chronic allergies as a child. When she had her first daughter, in 2008, she suffered a rash caused by the detergent she used to wash the baby’s diapers. As a result of this event, she began to look for safer and more natural products, non-toxic for the planet. Not finding them, she created her own signature.

The company achieved a $1 billion valuation in 2014 and launched a collection of beauty and skin care products in 2015. Jessica Alba currently owns 6.5% of the company’s shares and holds the position of Creative Director. Her fame helps him promote her company’s products through social media:

Transition

Yahoo has undergone a huge change as a new independent company

Yahoo has been in a transition period for a year under new ownership. The new additions to the board of directors represent another big change for the technology company. As Jim Lanzone, its CEO, reported in a statement, “As we enter a new era for Yahoo, establishing a powerful board of directors with strategic knowledge across multiple industries will drive further growth, innovation and scale.”





“The intersection of media, technology, products and content is more relevant than ever and this forum represents the best minds in those categories,” added the CEO. In a chat with The New York Times, he stated that he views the firm’s media properties as individual products. He added that he received many offers to buy assets previously owned by AOL, although at the moment there are no plans for new acquisitions for Yahoo.



The Yahoo logo at the annual Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona Reuters

Reed Rayman, the company’s president, stated that in its rebirth, “Yahoo’s business has experienced incredible momentum, reflected in our financial performance, user engagement numbers and, perhaps most importantly, the quality of the talent that has joined the company in recent months.