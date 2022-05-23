Jessica Alba ‘just knew’ when she met Cash Warren that she was going to ‘know him forever’

Jessica Alba was one of the biggest celebrities of the 2000s. She faced a constant whirlwind of dating rumors, some true, some not. Most of those stories tried to link her with other big-name actors.

The Dark Angel However, the star took a different direction than the tabloids expected. Instead, Alba found a deep and immediate connection with an assistant director on a major film she worked on in 2004. Though she had well-documented issues with her boss, the two have been together ever since.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have worked hard to achieve their idyllic marriage

Alba and Hollywood officer Cash Warren hit it off quickly. Four years after they met, they got married. But, an anonymous friend of the Fantastic four Star describes their first years together as “difficult,” according to Us Weekly.

“[Warren] He had a tough time with the whole ‘Mr. Alba’ schtick,” the source said. “But she always believed in him and was by her side through thick and thin.”

The couple dated for four years. Then Alba became pregnant with her first daughter, IMDb reports. Adjusting to both marriage and parenthood strained the couple. But, after working hard to make time for each other, the source says the happy couple are “as attracted to each other as ever.”

Jessica Alba ‘just knew’ Cash Warren was the one

Alba and Warren’s first years as a married couple were difficult. Their dating time, on the other hand, was best described by that well-worn cliché: a fast-paced romance. Alba opened up to Just Jared about how shocked she was from the moment she met the assistant director.

“I just knew when I met him that I would know him forever,” the now 41-year-old said. “I’ve never felt like this with anyone. Usually he was quite shy. […] With him, there was none of that. We have each other. We are twin souls”.

The couple now have three children together: Haven, Honor and Hayes. However, Alba has made an effort to carve out time just for the two of them. Every week, they have a one night slice for themselves. She credits this habit with keeping their romance as strong as ever.

Alba and Warren met while filming a superhero movie

The details of Alba and Warren’s meeting are curious. Alba has almost nothing positive to say about her time working with Fantastic four director Tim Story. She thought he was tactless and showed no respect for her decisions on camera. Story’s assistant was another story.

Popsugar reports that she was so impressed by her instant rapport with Warren that she texted a friend that she would “know him for the rest of my life.” She is private about the details of what she came up with immediately after. But she was quickly spotted with her new boyfriend in Los Angeles.

Alba worked with Story again on a Fantastic four sequel to his contractual obligation to Fox. Warren, who had worked with Story on the first FF and another movie called Cab, revealingly did not return. Alba’s experiences on set led her to consider quitting acting altogether.

Fortunately, that did not happen. Alba began to work with directors with whom she got along much better, such as Robert Rodríguez in the spy kids Y Machete franchises also returned to its television roots. She starred The loot of Babylon in 2014 and most recently had a run on The best of Los Angeles in 2020.

