Jessica Alba on the cover for Glamor Mexico and Latin America in August 2022

to their 41 years, Jessica Alba is a woman who has accumulated great achievements in her life: being a successful businesswoman committed to the environment is mother of three children (Honor Warren, Haven Warren, Hayes Warren) and forms a beautiful family with them and with their husband Cash Garner Warrenalso became a Hollywood star at a very young age, with films like ‘Sin City,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ and ‘Honey: Prom Queen.’

That’s why we’re so excited to have Jessica Alba on the international cover of Glamor Mexicoin August 2022and to be able to share everything that this celeb told us exclusively to Emily Maddick (Director of Entertainment of Glamor UK) and the entire team of Glamor Mexico and Latin America.

Below are the responses of Jessica that make us confirm that the power of every woman, the key to her happiness and professional success is born from self-esteem.

How does Jessica Alba keep her life balanced between motherhood, work, and physical and emotional well-being?

There is never a perfect balance, but if you don’t prioritize yourself, everything else will be wrong. Have time alone for him personal care It’s fundamental. It is very important to create small moments just for you, to show yourself as the best version of you. same for your family, your colleagues, your friends and everyone around you.

Do you follow a daily self-care routine?

Yes, I usually meditate first thing in the morning. Then I try to exercise at least three times a week. It makes me feel good not only physically but mentally. Thereafter, for my beauty routine I apply our Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask, Calm + Renew Melting Balm and Gloss-C Lip Gloss in Moonstone. The mask leaves my skin feeling smooth, firm and ready for the day, while the balm and gloss provide overall hydration. I especially love the gloss that contains vitamin C, coconut oil to hydrate, and hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration, so it acts as a lip treatment.

What does wellness mean to you?

Meditation is the best form of mindfulness and that’s free for everyone, anytime. For some people that is doing yoga, it is going for a walk. For some it is sitting in nature. For some it is breathing and listening to the running water of a river or the breaking of the waves. It can be anything that allows your mind to stop and that you can see inside your

heart. That’s free, that’s wellness. But I think we cannot deny that many times we do not give people the necessary tools to be able to receive what that may mean for them.

How did you become aware of unrealistic beauty standards having been in the entertainment industry at its most demanding?

I realized it when I was a child actress. I felt I needed to live up to a certain beauty standard, even before there was a dialogue about what that was. Frankly, there weren’t a lot of people in entertainment that looked like me.

I decided to carve out my own niche instead of trying to settle. I worked to embrace what made me unique and meeting someone like James Cameron at 17 was pivotal for me. He accepted me for who I was: choosing me to be the star of one of his first projects after Titanic (‘Dark Angel’) and embracing my appearance is something that helped make the show more dynamic. He liked every piece of what made me unique, and that set the stage for me, at a young age, to think differently about myself.

What is the biggest impact you think self-care actions have on our mental health?

For me, it’s about consistency. Whenever you consistently take time to center yourself before you get into the hustle and bustle of the day, it keeps you grounded and connected to your true self. I’ve found that small, mindful moments make it easier to not get caught up in things that can be stressful or triggering. When I start my day with him personal careWhether it’s stillness through meditation or journaling, or mindful movement through yoga, I’m better prepared with the mental tools to tackle whatever the day throws at me.

I believe that well-being is when you can fully enjoy the moments and when you feel satisfied.