Jessica Alba once had an entire movie rewritten because there were too many sex scenes

Occasionally movie scripts have to go through rewrites for a variety of reasons. For actress Jessica Alba, the script for this 2010 movie was completely rewritten because there were too many sex scenes that made the star uncomfortable.

Jessica Alba has a no nudity clause in her contract

Jessica Alba | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Alba is very open about her distaste for the sex scenes. Because of this, the Fantastic four The star made sure she didn’t have to get naked in her movies by implementing a no-nudity clause in her contract.

“I don’t want my grandparents to see my breasts. That’s it. It would be weird at Christmas. And, I mean, really, if you look at the movies I’ve done, getting naked would never ‘elevate’ the image,” Alba told Glamour.

Alba defended those beliefs in the action film. Machete. There is reportedly a scene in the film where Alba appears nude, but it is not actually her body. It is a visual achieved through CGI. A certain segment of fans complained that the film uses CGI instead of natural acting. But through her representative, the actress was quick to defend her decision.

“Jessica has been steadfast in her determination not to appear nude in movies since the beginning of her career,” the statement read according to Entertainment Weekly. “She is very proud of the film and stands behind the creative decisions she and she made about this scene.”

Jessica Alba rewrote the script for ‘Machete’ because there were too many sex scenes

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/mF9r9mKKw1Q?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

In addition to using CGI, Alba also changed the film in its development stages to ensure her clothing stayed in place. According to The Independent, the original Machete The script looked very different from what movie fans saw in theaters.

“Do you think this version is sexy? In the original script I played twins and there was a lot more sex,” Alba said.

Despite her reservations, the veteran actress liked the film enough to star in it. But it was necessary to make some adjustments beforehand.

“But I’ve never been very comfortable with those things. I guess I got scared and nervous so I told Robert [Rodriguez, the film’s director]’this is an amazing movie and I would love to be a part of it, but I’m not comfortable doing it,’ and he was like, ‘oh, we’ll rewrite it and do what you’re comfortable with,'” he recalled.

This resulted in the version of Machete that most saw.

Jessica Alba allegedly refused to strip for ‘Sin City 2’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/nqRRF5y94uE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Machete it might not have been the only movie he made some adjustments to due to sexual content. If the reports were to be believed, Alba also refused to strip for the Sin City continuation a lady to kill For. But this was allegedly because the actor had given birth shortly before filming. Alba reportedly didn’t think his body was ready for the camera after her pregnancy.

“She was devastated when filming started and didn’t have her original body back, so she told the producers she wanted a body double,” a source told Life & Style (via Digital Spy). “Her body of hers is amazing, but it’s not good. enough. She has cut carbs and does the P90X Ab Ripper twice a day, but she is still not happy.”

However, Alba has never come out to confirm or comment on these claims.

RELATED: How Jessica Alba Knew Her Husband Cash Warren Was ‘The One’