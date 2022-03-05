Jessica Alba once ‘offended’ Steven Seagal by calling him an actor

If some accounts are to be believed, actor Steven Seagal might not be the easiest person to get along with on set. Jessica Alba is one of those artists who could have upset the action star by calling him an actor. Because for Seagal, dubbing him as an actor might have been seen as more of an insult at the time.

Steven Seagal has had a run-in with several celebrities

Seagal seems to have created many adversaries in the entertainment industry for one reason or another. by John Wick John Leguizamo, for example, had an unforgettable first-hand encounter with the martial artist on the set of executive decision.

“The first day of rehearsal, the director was [Stuart Baird], Joe Morton, BD Wong, Oliver Platt: we are all great actors, we are all great, we all have experience”, Leguizamo reminded the AV Club. “And we started rehearsing and he came in and said: [low, breathy voice] I am in command. What I say is law. So I started, like, I mean, who the hell talks like that? Who walks into rehearsal and says that shit?

This reportedly led to Seagal elbowing Leguizamo into a brick wall, knocking the wind out of him.

“I fell to the ground, and all I could say was, [gasping] ‘Why? Why?’ He really wanted to say that he runs like a baby and has no hair, but he was scared,” she continued.

Seagal’s reputation preceded him even beyond the movies. In 1991, Steven Seagal was the host of saturday night live. Many of his cast members expressed a negative opinion of his time with the actor. David Spade, who was a part of it SNL class, called Seagal resistant.

“It was tough. I didn’t want to play along,” Spade recalled in Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Jessica Alba offended Steven Seagal by calling him an actor

Jessica Alba acted alongside Steven Seagal in Robert Rodriguez’s 2010 film Machete. However, unintentionally, the beverly hills alum got on Seagal’s bad side after chatting with his co-star. In an interview with MTV News, Alba revealed what exactly triggered Seagal.

“I called him an actor and he got mad at me and corrected me and said he was a law enforcement officer,” she recalled. “And I said ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to offend you.’ But he was very sweet in letting me know that it was okay for me to offend him.”

Despite this encounter, Alba refused to speak ill of her co-star and instead chose to talk about him instead.

“He’s a killer,” Alba said. “He’s pretty tough and puts up an amazing fight in the movie.”

Steve Seagal Didn’t Do ‘The Expendables’ Because He Disliked Some Cast Members

Some celebrities may have a problem with Steve Seagal, but Seagal once shared that the feelings were mutual. His opinion of certain actors is one of the reasons Seagal didn’t see himself joining. the Expendables franchise.

“I just (don’t) like some of the people involved. Life is too short to work with funny people,” he told Big Trouble (via Contact Music).

But instead, Seagal would like to put together an action movie full of actors that he really liked.

“That could happen. I like Jason Statham. I like Jet Li, people like that,” he continued.

