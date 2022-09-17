Jessica Alba once shared how motherhood helped her come to terms with her sexuality

As is the case with some actors, Jessica Alba underwent a significant change after becoming a mother.

The star, who was once a little uncomfortable with the idea of ​​being a sex symbol, embraced her sexuality after motherhood.

Jessica Alba experienced a life crisis after being labeled a sex symbol

Before her career as a businesswoman, Alba was one of the leading actresses in Hollywood. But Fantastic four The actress noted that her film roles followed a pattern that she felt uncomfortable with. Alba found herself pigeonholed primarily as characters designed to exude sex appeal with a few notable exceptions. And this was something that discouraged the actor a lot.

“I went through a kind of life crisis,” he once said in an interview with Fashion (via Daily Mail). “This is not what I set out to be. I am so much more than this, but I don’t know how not to be a sex symbol.”

Alba felt her status as a sex symbol began after taking on one of her most prominent roles in the movie Dark Angel. Subsequently, she spent a portion of her young adult years trying to adjust to her new role.

“I remember my first Maxim shoot, they were telling me to pose a certain way, and I was like, ‘Agh! I am 19 years old. I am a virgin. I don’t even know how to do that. It was very awkward,” she recalled.

Jessica Alba once shared how motherhood helped her embrace her sexuality

Alba began to feel more comfortable with the idea of ​​her sexuality after becoming a mother. the Sin City The star shares three children with husband Cash Warren, and was convinced doing so changed her for the better.

“Having babies helped me embrace my sexuality. Until then I was quite shy”, Alba once said in an interview with Seduce (via Contact Music). “But once I experienced how incredible and amazing it was to create a life, it was empowering. Now, I feel freer to express myself and just be me. Through motherhood I really came into my own, and for me, feeling sexy is about this kind of comfort and confidence and true happiness.”

Alba also stated that she no longer had time to worry about her own problems because she was taking care of her children.

“I don’t really care about my body image anymore because it doesn’t matter anymore now that I have kids. Instead, I focus on my health, feeling strong, and making sure I’m up and running so I can spend that all-important time with the girls,” she said.

How starting a family has changed Jessica Alba’s career

Not only did having children make Alba more comfortable with being a sex symbol, it also slightly changed her career options entirely. As many know, Alba co-founded The Honest Company in 2011. In its early days, the organization sold household and baby products to potential customers. Later, she would sell a variety of beauty products, expanding her reach.

Speaking with Fatherly, Alba revealed that she took a short break from acting to focus on her company due to motherhood. But the break helped. After Alba returned to acting, she was not as picky as she had been before with movie roles.

“You know, I gave up acting a little bit to have my business when I became a mom. Now I’m in a place where I can really think about acting again and dive in headfirst,” Alba said. “It’s a little different now because I really see acting as a creative outlet and less of something that defines me as a person. I get to explore and play people who aren’t me, and that’s what makes it fun. So it has a different purpose than it did.”

