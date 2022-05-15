Jessica Alba proposes a comfortable style to wear every day

Jessica Alba she has a style in which she bets on comfort day by day and, if she has an important event, she opts for wearing diamonds or princess-style dresses. Today we’re going to discuss how to get your style more relaxed so we can all get your outfits.

Dresses, maxi skirts, crop tops or jeans are some of the garments she chooses Jessica Alba for her boho-chic style, very similar to the one worn by the Spanish Elsa Pataky or Sara Carbonero. With these following outfits, you will solve your outfits easily and looking good.

Jessica Alba displays her most boho look with cargo pants and a white t-shirt. Photo: Instagram.

In this first outfit that Jessica Alba used for Mother’s Day was super comfortable, in neutral colors and with basic pieces. The actress wore low-waisted cargo pants along with a white t-shirt, brown jacket, and white sneakers.

These garments have an advantage and that is that you can wear them thousands of times, and combine them with other pieces, which will result in looks very different from the one in this photo. For example: the sneakers can be worn with a suit to go to the office, while if you add a black crop top, blazer and heels to the pants, you will look ready for an event or a night out.

Do you have an event? Bet on this look of the actress with a printed skirt and crop top! Photo: Instagram.

For those who have a party in the day and need to look good but at the same time be comfortable, they can be inspired by this style of Jessica Alba. The brunette wore a pleated skirt in shades of brown with a geometric print along with a black crop top with a deep neckline, a central knot and voluminous round sleeves, and black sandals with several straps.

This is a look which is divine for any daytime event, thanks to the colors of the skirt that are cheerful although they maintain simplicity and neutral colors stand out. To this skirt you can add a white, brown, nude or black crop top like the actress did, and combine it with the color of your sandals or shoes.

Jessica Alba prefers the most comfortable and loose dresses like this print. Photo: Instagram.

It is different when you want to wear a dress that meets the characteristics of comfortable, basic and flattering. Over there, Jessica Alba She offers us a white midi dress with a black tribal print, round shoulder pads, long sleeves, a V-neckline and a cut-out on the abdomen.

The businesswoman showed that with a single piece you can look spectacular, in addition to being a dress that can favor any woman as it is also easy to wear with the type of footwear you want.

Jessica Alba proposes three outfits easy to achieve, comfortable and chic. What is your favorite?

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!