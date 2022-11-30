Jessica Alba recommends this lipstick that now only costs 5 dollars

Jessica Alba’s ‘Honest Beauty’ beauty brand is on sale. (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The recent Cyber ​​Monday event left several active beauty product deals. Beauty expert Elizabeth Corrigan, founder of “The Complete Package” and “Prestige Testing,” told Yahoo Life & Style that Cyber ​​Monday should focus on “gifts for yourself in the cosmetics industry.” In other words, it’s time to treat yourself. “This is one of the few days of the year when you get to stock up on your beauty essentials and save on their price,” she said. It is a great opportunity for shopping. A little treat that won’t make you feel guilty when you add it to your shopping cart today is this flattering tinted lip balm for just $5 from Honest Beauty by Jessica Alba. Alba said that “with one pass it gives me a perfect and super nutritious color.”

With dragon fruit, acai extract and avocado oil, this nourishing lip balm gives you a pop of colour. Three of the most flattering shades are on sale right now.

The brand focuses on the values ​​of Alba, which is why its products use high-quality ingredients, do not contain unnecessary chemicals and synthetic fragrances, are vegan and have not been tested on animals. Not only is this tinted lip balm super nourishing and moisturizing, but it contains an impressive blend of dragon fruit, acai extract, and avocado oil, earning it the “best lip balm ever” and “the only thing that has helped” to improve very dry lips.

“I’ve spent my entire life looking for this lip balm! Now that I’m in my 50s, I need to use a lip balm that won’t make the little wrinkles on my lips bleed,” said one person who wrote a five-star review. “This balm really has it all: coverage, longevity, and the best color I’ve found!”

The most popular colors are on sale, these are universally flattering colors that look amazing on light and dark skin tones. You can even take two, the shades plum drop Y Summer Melon, for only 11 dollars. “I bought the color Plum Drop and I can say that it looks good on everyone. Like Clinique’s Black Honey color,” shared one shopper. “Leaves your lips plump with a perfect touch of color. The color stays long after applying it. I no longer have to wear lipstick every day.”

If you’re not a big lipstick lover, the White Nectarine shade is a sheer version. You can also view all shades as a Chapstick-style balm that will allow you to explore the world of lip color. Gives you a touch of soft color to amplify the natural look of the lips. “I have been trying for years to find a Chapstick that will cure my dry lips and add a touch of color. I have tried many and most of them smell bad and dry out my lips,” explained one person who wrote a five-star review. “This is the best moisturizing lip balm I have come across, it not only provides gorgeous color but also provides all day hydration.”

If you’re a huge lipstick lover, you’ll be delighted to discover that you can layer additional makeup on top of these primers to boost color and glamour. It will also give chapped lips a break from overuse of lipsticks or lip tints. “I tend to use tints that end up drying out my lips,” said a satisfied customer. “This is perfect because it provides a natural and hydrated look. It is not sticky or too shiny. I’m lovin ‘it”.

We’re obsessed with this lip balm, so no wonder some 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon are, too. Don’t miss the opportunity to try it for only $6 or $11 if you get two during the discount days!

A powerful proposal made up of two of the most popular shades, also on sale for Cyber ​​Monday. plum drop imparts a hint of plum color similar to Clinique’s Black Honey while Summer Melon gives a delicate pink.

