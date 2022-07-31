Jessica Alba refuses to talk about being kidnapped when she was 15 on the set of NBC’s ‘Flipper’ TV show

ads

Jessica Alba has been in the public eye for almost her entire life. She started acting when she was just 11 years old and has continued to appear on screen ever since. However, the actor has a dark past, which includes being kidnapped as a teenager, something Alba has never spoken about publicly.

Jessica Alba’s acting career

Alba started acting after winning free acting lessons when she was just 11 years old. A few weeks later, she had an agent. Alba made her screen debut in the 1994 film Camp Nowhere. From there, the young actor appeared in films such as Venus Rising, I have never been kissed Y idle hands.

He also appeared on television, playing roles in The Secret World of Alex Mack Y Chicago Hope. Alba’s most famous television role was that of Maya Graham in flippers from NBC. Maya was a 14-year-old girl who had a special connection with the titular dolphin.

How Jessica Alba’s role in ‘Flipper’ led to her kidnapping

flippers made her a household name, but that fame also came with some dangerous side effects, The Mirror reports. While she was starring on the show, Alba started receiving mysterious phone calls. She did not take them seriously, dismissing them as jokes. However, the calls soon led to something much more sinister.

One day, Alba disappeared from the set of flippers. The teenager was missing for 14 hours and was eventually found, bound, gagged and blindfolded, in the trunk of a car. Alba was unable to provide any details about the kidnapping, so the case was dismissed.

Alba has never spoken publicly about the incident, but many point to the kidnapping as the reason she is extremely private. Some have also wondered if the terrifying incident was the reason Alba quit acting at the height of her career.

Was Jessica Alba’s kidnapping the reason she stopped acting?

While Alba still appears on screen, the actress has taken a big step back in her acting career. However, she says that her decision was based on the desire to be with her children every day.

“My mother had cancer at a very young age, in her 20s. I grew up with a chronic illness. I had five surgeries before I was 11 years old. She had chronic allergies and I was hospitalized a lot as a child, ”she said in an interview with Break. “I had this real moment of, I want to live and thrive and spend as much time as possible with this little person that I’m bringing into the world and stay. So my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it’s really hard to be happy when you’re not healthy.”

While some have wondered if Alba would quit acting because she wasn’t getting the big roles she was used to, but the actress quickly cleared up those rumors.

“Frankly, I was at the peak of my career,” he explained. “I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn’t. I didn’t care in the same way.”

Alba’s kidnapping was obviously a very traumatic incident, and many are happy that the actor has continued to work over the years, and glad that Alba has protected his privacy ever since.

