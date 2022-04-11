Jessica Alba returns to TV to star in this new mystery series on Netflix

United States.- Jessica Alba will star in an upcoming adaptation of the book Confessions on the 7:45 for Netflix, according to a report from Variety.

The series will be based on the book of Lisa Unger of the same name, which focuses on SelenaMurphy, a working mom who strikes up a conversation with a stranger while stuck on a train. As the two talk, the woman begins to tell Selena about an affair she is having.

However, once the two part ways, mysteries begin to creep into Selena’s life, leading her down a path that could see her meet the mysterious stranger again.

charise castro smith is set to write the series, as well as serving as showrunner for the series, as well as serving as one of the executive producers. Castro Smith is coming off an incredible turn as co-director and co-writer of the hit animated film by Disney Charm, who recently won the Academy Award for the Best Animated Film. He has also previously worked on the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill Houseas well as in the series of Fox The Exorcist.

Alba will also executive produce the series and will star in the series Murphy. For Alba, she recently starred in the comedy series fox LA’s Finest.