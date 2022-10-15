Jessica Alba reveals 3 tricks to produce collagen after 40

Jessica Alba has shown us that having a good skincare routine is all we need to have a youthful face plus one Porcelain skin. He recently revealed three of his tricks for produce collagen after 40, some steps that they will fight the appearance of the signs of age.

If you want to have a face free of expression lines, hydrated and with a glowy finish, we recommend you try these good practices that the ‘Fantastic Four’ actress usually does in her day to day life. You will be surprised by all Benefits of these simple proposals!

This is how Jessica Alba takes care of her face

Anti-aging night serum

Through her Instagram account, the celeb shared the step by step in your skincare routine nocturnal He first occupied a night serum which he applied to his cheeks, forehead, cheekbones, neck and décolletage. Remember that this step goes after washing face with water, in addition to soap.

This is how Jessica Alba takes care of her face. Photo: IG

eye contour

The second step is smear generously around the eyes with delicate touches, this product will help you fade dark circles, erase wrinkles and have a rested look. A basic that cannot be missing in your skin care routine!

Jessica Alba 3 tricks to produce collagen after 40. Photo: IG

korean face mask

Who can resist Korean face masks? This element has revolutionized our days of facials at home, Well, the famous one shows us how useful they are, so from now on try them at least once a week to notice all the expected benefits.

Take care and hydrate your skin with these tips that Jessica Alba uses. Photo: IG

You, would you try these steps that Jessica Alba for produce collagen?