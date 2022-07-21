Jessica Alba Reveals How Her Rachel Haircut Wasn’t Well Received in the ’90s

Of course, ‘beauty’ is a particularly multifaceted term for Jessica Alba, who since 2015 has run her own beauty company, Honest Beauty, which is now a billion-dollar empire. Not only is she an advocate for ‘inner beauty’ after spending years in the public eye navigating star beauty standards, she’s also a leading advocate for safe, non-toxic beauty, the raison d’être from her company, which began after she experienced a severe allergic reaction to a laundry detergent designed for babies.

What is the most radical thing you have done in the name of beauty?

Probably fight for chemical law reform [presionando al Congreso de EE.UU. por la Ley de Productos Químicos Seguros de 2011] to try to get more transparency and force companies to really think about the chemicals they use in products, and to check their safety before putting them on the market.

When you were growing up, what was your relationship with hair like?

I grew up in a Mexican-American family that believes girls’ hair should be long. So when I started acting, I got a haircut with Chris McMillan, who did the Rachel haircut in Friends. And I think it was my first official haircut that my mom didn’t give me. I had hair down to my buttocks and when I got home with it, it had some really extreme layers. My father tried to punish me. He was crazy. I feel that speaking of hair… you should have fun with it; he grows up

What is your biggest beauty vice?

I know that the sun is not good for the skin. I know, but I love it. I love being in nature. I love going on excursions. I love all the beaches… I wear a hat and absolutely put on sunscreen, but I don’t stay out of the sun.

What is the beauty trick that has changed your life?

I would say that [ver] inner beauty, actually. Growing up in show business, there’s a lot of emphasis on appearance and trying to fit into some mold that seems to be fashionable…of how you should or shouldn’t be or what is beautiful. And I really feel that the more I worked on myself and felt confident in my own skin, that’s when I felt more beautiful. And that happened after 30 years.

Your beauty collection is on fire, what three products would you save?

Definitely the Extreme Length Mascara, from Honest Beauty… also the Hydrogel Cream, which is a moisturizer that literally feels like water splashed on your face; releases moisture over time. Is incredible. It’s not heavy, but it feels super luxurious and doesn’t have any fragrance. I have such allergic skin. And the Prime + Perfect mask, because I feel like whether it’s day or night, I need that little time to myself and it smells like smoothies. It’s like a smoothie for my face.

Article originally published by Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.