Jessica Alba reveals how to lift droopy eyelids naturally at 40

Jessica Albaone of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, usually uses her social networks to show a bit of her daily life, however, the protagonist of ‘fantastic four‘ also presumes us some beauty tips to look amazing at 40 years old. Recently, Jessica Alba revealed how to lift droopy eyelids naturally with an easy makeup trick.

As the years go by, the skin often loses firmness and causes the eyelids or other areas of the body to “droop”, removing the jovial aspect to the face. However, there are several ways to lift droopy eyelids naturally and without surgeryeither through masks or with a simple makeup trick.

What does it mean when the eyelid droops?

If you are over 30 years old, surely you have noticed some changes in your skin and this is because, from that age, collagen and other anti-aging active ingredients decrease in their production in the body. Collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid are the main anti-aging active ingredients that prevent signs of aging, however, after the age of 30 they decrease and causes the appearance of wrinkles, expression lines, sagging and dryness on the face.

However, it is important that you go to your dermatologist and ophthalmologist, that the droopy eyelid could be the cause of conditions such as palpebral ptosiswhich is caused by genetics or fatigue.

After the age of 30, the face loses firmness and the eyelids can easily droop. Photo: Pexels

What to do if I have a droopy eyelid?

There are endless products and beauty tips that will help you lift droopy eyelid naturally, either through natural masks that recover the firmness of the skin or stimulate collagen in the face. Likewise, you can opt for ascending facial massages that will make the muscles of the face regain strength and prevent drooping of the eyelid.

For Jessica Alba there’s a much easier trick to lift droopy eyelidsbecause it is about carrying a make-up from day to day that will give you the optical illusion that your gaze is more awake and open; a perfect beauty secret for women aged 40 and over.

You can use masks or makeup to lift droopy eyelids. Photo: Pexels

How to lift droopy eyelids naturally at age 40?

If you are over 40 years old, we recommend using anti-aging products that restore the firmness of your skin. However, you can take a eye makeup to lift droopy eyelids as the actress teaches us Jessica Alba through their social networks.

to do the Jessica Alba makeup that helps lift droopy eyelids, you must first apply concealer on the area of ​​dark circles to give light to the face. Subsequently, apply a contour on the cheekbone so that your face has a ‘lifting’ effect in seconds. To lift droopy eyelids, the actress applies brown eyeliner to her lower lash line and blends a little..

Finally, Jessica Alba curls her eyelashes and applies mascara that gives it length and volume, as this makes your eyes look more awake and the droopy eyelid is concealed.

Jessica Alba uses eyeliner to lift droopy eyelids. Photo: Instagram @jessicaalba

With this simple trick that shows us Jessica Alba you can lift droopy eyelids naturally at age 40 And the best thing is that it will take only 10 minutes and you will be able to look spectacular.