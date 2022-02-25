Jessica Alba reveals that it is difficult for her to let her children make mistakes: “The hardest part of being a mother”

Jessica Alba rose to fame as an actress in movies like Dear (2003), Fantastic four (2005), and Sin City (2005). However, nowadays, Alba is also known for being the founder of The Honest Company, which sells organic products to parents.

She recently opened up about some of her own struggles raising her own children. Alba shared that something that is difficult for her is allowing her children to make their own mistakes in life.

How many children does Jessica Alba have?

In 2008, Alba married her husband, Cash Warren. The couple have three children together: Honor (born 2008), Haven (born 2011), and Hayes (born 2017).

Alba and Warren once shared that they have some common goals when raising children.

“One thing that Jessica and I are 100 percent aligned on is that we’re not raising a**holes,” Warren said in a 2020 interview with The Scott Brothers. “If they cross the line, we will not tolerate it. We have tried to maintain the values ​​that our parents taught us.”

Alba also added in the same interview: “I’m not afraid to set limits and routines. They have to make their beds. They have to set the table, clean the table, that’s obvious, right? They participate in taking care of the home and of themselves.”

Both Alba and Warren are business owners and revealed that at home they consider themselves akin to business partners. Warren explained: “I have always looked for business partners that complement me. They have strengths that are my weaknesses, and that’s true for Jessica and me. Communication is key in both areas; Nothing works if you don’t support each other. And whether you’re making your home run or your business running, you have to be totally committed.”

Jessica Alba says the ‘hardest part’ of being a parent is letting her kids make mistakes

Alba recently appeared on the podcast raising good humans, where he talks about when to let go as a parent. The actor’s eldest son is now a teenager, and his younger children are also getting older by the day. Alba admitted that it can be difficult to step back and let her children make mistakes in order to grow up.

“That’s the hardest part of being a parent: allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it’s going to be too hard or too much,” he said. “And then you think, I guess nothing is too much.”

Alba added: “But I also like it. They’re not mistakes, they’re lessons, and they’re meant to get you through challenges and they’re meant to get you to the other side. So yeah, that’s impossible. That’s one thing I definitely struggle with.”

Jessica Alba follows a Japanese philosophy that embraces imperfections

As a mother of three children, Alba understands that life can be complicated at times. She has shared that she follows the Japanese philosophy of “wabi-sabi,” which encourages people to embrace imperfections.

“I’m an earthy, tactile person,” she told Us Weekly in 2017. “There’s a Japanese philosophy called ‘wabi-sabi’ that I live by. It is enjoying and accepting the imperfections of real life.”

He also talked about this during his 2020 appearance on hot, saying: “At the end of the day, if you can feel a connection to the memories, stories and things around you, there is nothing more beautiful. It reminds you to live your life to the fullest.”

